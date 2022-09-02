Haven't gotten your free COVID tests in the mail yet? Here's what you need to do

USPS says more than 60 million households requested test kits.

WASHINGTON — Many Americans are celebrating a special delivery in the mail this month -- those free COVID-19 home testing kits shipped via USPS by the federal government.

But if you've been on social media lately, you may have seen the ongoing discussions about how many people have not received their tests, or even a tracking number.

The Verify team is looking into the issue.

The Question:

What can you do if you haven’t received your federal test kit yet?

Our Sources:

The White House

The United States Postal Service

What we found:

Back in December, President Joe Biden said the government ordered half a billion rapid COVID tests. According to a White House press release, starting Jan. 19 Americans could order free kits on COVID.TEST.GOV. Shipment was expected within 7-to-12 business days.

Following that timeline, if you ordered right away you should have received your four free tests by last Friday, Feb 4.

WUSA9 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and according to a spokesperson more than 60 million American households requested tests. So far, USPS tens of millions have been shipped.

“This is huge demand and we’re making incredible progress," a spokesperson said in an email to WUSA9.

But a banner on the USPS website to order those tests reads, “Due to high demand, we’re fulfilling orders as tests come in. Place your order now and it will ship as soon as tests become available.”

WUSA9 couldn’t get any dates as to when those tests will become available but here’s what we do know. If you ordered more than two weeks ago, or if you’ve received an email with a tracking number and estimated delivery date and are still waiting, head to this site, and make sure you have your tracking number.