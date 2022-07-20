How food truck workers stay cool amid soaring temperatures

Joe Joe Headen, who works behind the kitchen says working hot days never gets easy. Especially as he deals with things like excessive sweating.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s another 90-degree day in Central Pennsylvania, but that hasn’t stopped Marsico’s Italian food cart from making food for the Harrisburg downtown community.

“We’re here to serve the people of Harrisburg, make their lives a little bit easier during their lunch break, and just help them out," said Joe Joe Headen.

Headen, who works behind the kitchen, says working hot days never gets easy. Especially as he deals with things like excessive sweating.

“I need another shirt, I might need another two just because it’s so hot and then the grease gets on it," said Headen.

But he knows that days like this bring a big crowd.

“It’s so nice out, people want to get out, especially during their work days for their break. We just try and get them in as quick as possible so they have time to enjoy the outside while they can," said Headen.

He says some fresh air helps, and that hydration is key.

“All the steam that comes from the stove, all the heat that comes from our oil, that’s really the hardest thing for us, even when we get a little bit of break, we just try to step outside, catch a little bit of the breeze and then get back in there," said Headen. "If you’re not hydrated, your body is not going to function correctly, you're going to get light-headed, and that’s when bad things happen," he said.