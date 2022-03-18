One dead in Paradise Township house fire

Several fire departments and a coroner responded to a late afternoon report of a house fire on East Berlin Street.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire started in a Paradise Township home on Thursday.

Northeast Adams, Dover Township, West York, Nashville Volunteer and Dover Borough fire departments all responded to the scene after a fire on East Berlin Street was reported to dispatch at 4:42 p.m.

The State Police fire marshal is currently investigating the incident. No other information is being released to the public at this time.