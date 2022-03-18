x
One dead in Paradise Township house fire

Several fire departments and a coroner responded to a late afternoon report of a house fire on East Berlin Street.
Credit: WPMT

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire started in a Paradise Township home on Thursday. 

Northeast Adams, Dover Township, West York, Nashville Volunteer and Dover Borough fire departments all responded to the scene after a fire on East Berlin Street was reported to dispatch at 4:42 p.m. 

The State Police fire marshal is currently investigating the incident. No other information is being released to the public at this time. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

