Crews respond to house fire with possible explosion in Lancaster County

The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. on the 1200 block of Bossler Road in West Donegal Township, emergency dispatch said.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency personnel from four counties have been dispatched to the scene of a reported dwelling fire and possible explosion in Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The incident was reported at about 11:45 a.m. along the 1200 bock of Bossler Road, near Maytown Road in West Donegal Township, dispatch said.

Fire crews from Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon, and York counties have responded to the scene. 

Photos circulating on social media show what appears to be a working fire that leveled the home.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has sent a crew to the scene and will have additional updates as they become available.

