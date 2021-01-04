Harrisburg vigil remembers victims of deadly Atlanta spa shootings

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Harrisburg on Wednesday in solidarity with the Asian American Community for a vigil remembering the victims of the deadly Atlanta spa shootings.
The inter-faith vigil, organized by Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (GACAPAA), was held outside the Ahmadiyya Mosque on Division Street in Harrisburg.
Organizers say the vigil is not only to remember the victim but to recognize the recent violence against the Asian American community.