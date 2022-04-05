Harrisburg Transportation Center getting $635,000 for new HVAC system

Sen. Bob Casey helped secure federal funding for the HTC air purification project.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Transportation Center is set to complete much-needed facility upgrades, thanks to new federal funding.

On Friday, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) joined Harrisburg officials to unveil over $635,000 in grants for the Transportation Center. The money will be used to upgrade the building's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

"One of the things we wanted to have in a pubic space, especially with the lessons learned from the pandemic, is to have good air quality," said Senator Casey. "The investments that we can make with this $635,000 is in furtherance of that goal."

The Harrisburg Transportation Center serves over 5,000 daily travelers, according to the Harrisburg Redevelopment Authority. Board Chairman Nichole Johnson says the funding is crucial to provide quality air ventilation for daily commuters.

"We are in dire need to have repairs done, and to have the air be efficient for all of those who come in and out (of the station)," said Johnson.