Harrisburg 2nd Street project charges along, but leaves residents frustrated

Project Manager Perry Bullock says a little inconvenience is worth it for the city and the community in the long run.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Construction is humming along in downtown Harrisburg. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to make the streets safer.

The conversion of 2nd Street from one-way to two-way will be between Foster and Division Streets and bring new life to the area, according to Percy Bullock, City of Harrisburg Project Manager.

"We have a lot of accidents in the streets and we’re trying to reduce that," he said in a press conference today.

"What this does on 2nd street – it gives people opportunity and residents in the area to bring some growth in the home and hopefully bring in new business as well."

Construction crews are currently milling 2nd Street, and plan to lay a fresh layer of pavement over the coming weeks. Traffic along 2nd Street is expected to be two-ways by June, with the project fully complete with all other enhancements by November.

However, with the construction, comes growing pains as well. Parking has been a struggle, Bullock noted.

"It is inconvenient – you’re 100 percent correct – but part of the inconvenience for a bad storm in the beginning, is a bright day in the future."

For residents, that bright day can't come soon enough.

Michaela Cocta, who lives down the street near the construction, is ready for it to be over.

“It has been busier and a lot more congested -- I’m not really a fan of it," she says.

She said trying to park in front of her own home has been a mess.

“A lot of people now don’t wanna park out there, so they park here...and if they don’t have permits to park here, then I still have to park somewhere else.”

However, Bullock said the short-term pain is worth the long-term growth.