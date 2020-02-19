Harrisburg School District Receiver approves Teachers’ Union Agreement

The school district and the Harrisburg Education Association reached a three-year deal collective bargaining agreement.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg School District Receiver, Dr. Janet Samuels approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Education Association.

According to a release from the school district, the union and district have created a joint labor-management committee for the purpose of addressing increasing health benefit costs.

The Harrisburg Education Association represents approximately 500 teachers and educators in its bargaining unit, according to a release.