Harrisburg School District Receiver approves Teachers’ Union Agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg School District Receiver, Dr. Janet Samuels approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Education Association.
According to a release from the school district, the union and district have created a joint labor-management committee for the purpose of addressing increasing health benefit costs.
The Harrisburg Education Association represents approximately 500 teachers and educators in its bargaining unit, according to a release.
“We are very pleased,” Samuels said. “We appreciate the collaboration shown by the HEA leadership. The agreement is a critical step in stabilizing the daily operations of the school district. We are excited to move forward with our teachers.”