Harrisburg officials hold press conference for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials gathered today to bring awareness towards National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Mayor Wanda Williams was joined by Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.

The officials reminded people that if they see something, say something to get child predators off the streets.

“Prevention is why we are here today. Prevention from harm. Prevention from predators,” said Mayor Williams. “Our ability to prevent our youth from being harmed is the touchstone of how we will be judged by future generations.”

Both District Attorney Chardo and Attorney General Henry stressed the need for people to speak up if they notice child abuse or human trafficking around them.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office launched the Safe2Say hotline for anonymous abuse reporting. In 2023 alone, she says there has been a 250% increase in tips coming in; thousands of reports, many from students who are flagging concerns, including child abuse, from friends.

“I am honored to be among so many strong, dedicated advocates for our children. As Attorney General, it is my job to protect kids from abuse, prosecute predators, and ensure that survivors and their families have the support they need,” Attorney General Henry said.

“This event is a great opportunity for partners to come together and collaborate in promoting awareness and resources available to better serve families and protect children in Pennsylvania," AG Henry continued.

However, in Harrisburg alone, nine individuals are wanted for violating Megan's Law violations.

Those who have any knowledge of where police can find the wanted individuals are asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

“We know human trafficking is an enormous problem, and it is happening in plain sight,” said District Attorney Chardo. “We have to urge people to report it, because if we don’t know about it, we can’t do anything about it.”