Police: No shooting at Harrisburg fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fight at the Harrisburg's Front Street fireworks show on Monday night caused a disturbance amongst the crowd.

According to city officials, a fight occurred near Walnut and Front Streets in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Officials said that police cleared the area and the situation is under control, but there was no shooting, and no one has been reported injured at this time.

A witness at the scene described the outbreak from the fight as "chaotic."