x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: No shooting at Harrisburg fireworks

Officials say that a fight at Harrisburg's Front Street fireworks show caused a disturbance, but no shots were fired, and no one was reported injured.
Credit: WPMT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fight at the Harrisburg's Front Street fireworks show on Monday night caused a disturbance amongst the crowd.

According to city officials, a fight occurred near Walnut and Front Streets in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Officials said that police cleared the area and the situation is under control, but there was no shooting, and no one has been reported injured at this time.

A witness at the scene described the outbreak from the fight as "chaotic." 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide any updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Harrisburg Senators host 4th of July Game