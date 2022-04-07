Police: No shooting at Harrisburg fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fight at the Harrisburg's Front Street fireworks show on Monday night caused a disturbance amongst the crowd.
According to city officials, a fight occurred near Walnut and Front Streets in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
Officials said that police cleared the area and the situation is under control, but there was no shooting, and no one has been reported injured at this time.
A witness at the scene described the outbreak from the fight as "chaotic."
