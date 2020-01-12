Giving Tuesday donations to provide hope, support to area organizations

The Giant Company gifts several organizations with $5,000 donations. The Carlisle Area Family Life Center was one of the recipients

CARLISLE, Pa. — Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving. It's a movement that began in 2012 as a way to give back to people and organizations working to transform their communities.

The Giant Company picked a handful of organizations to give $5,000 donations. The Carlisle Area Family Life Center was one of the chosen organizations. They received pallets of diapers, formula, wipes, and baby supplies to support families in need. The organization offers support, education, and assistance to women who are pregnant. The donation comes at a time of great need. The CAFLC has given out more than 6,500 diapers, 75 cans of formula, and has done 11 ultrasounds in the past six weeks.

On this #GivingTuesday the Carlisle Area Family Life Center received diapers, formula, baby wipes and other supplies totaling about $5,000 from The Giant Company. We are live all morning with more on what Giving Tuesday means and how this donation will help CAFLC on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/6DwuAU9zfi — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) December 1, 2020

“Of the many lessons we’ve learned this year, one is the lasting impact an act of kindness can have and how we can change the world by giving back,” said Emily Steinkamp, social impact manager at The GIANT Company. “While The GIANT Company works 365 days a year to help make our communities and families stronger, surprising some of our incredible nonprofit partners on Giving Tuesday is a way for us to say thanks for the care and support they’ve provided to their community in a year unlike any other.”