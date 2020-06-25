General Assembly unanimously passes bill to enforce proper signage for low-head dams

49 people have died in dam-related boating accidents since 1989, and most happen near low-head dams, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Keith GIllespie (R-Hallam), said today

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Keith Gillespie (R-Hellam) announced Thursday that both chambers of the General Assembly passed House Bill 1003, which would strengthen the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's ability to enforce the marking of low-head or run-of-the-river dams.

The bill, sponsored by Gillespie, now heads to Governor Tom Wolf's desk to be signed.

The PFBC is charged with ensuring low head dams are properly marked both upstream and downstream with signage and buoys, Gillespie said. Currently, the only way to enforce these provisions is through a civil process, which is prolonged, costly and often ineffective.

Gillespie said his legislation would allow the PFBC to directly issue citations to owners who fail to mark their dams, and would also update the definition of run-of-the-river dams to ensure every one of these structures is adequately marked for public safety.

“Forty-nine individuals have lost their lives in dam-related boating accidents since 1989," Gillespie said in a press release. "Most of these accidents take place near low head dams – small, private or municipally owned structures that span the entire width of a waterway. There are over 300 of these dams across the Commonwealth, many originally constructed to support a local mill or factory and are now obsolete.