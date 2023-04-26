Snag a free pretzel at Philly Pretzel Factory for National Pretzel Day

x
YORK, Pa. — It's National Pretzel Day!

To celebrate, Philly Pretzel Factory is giving away free pretzels with no purchase necessary at participating stores and Walmart locations.

Justin Fiorfillo, franchisee of the York Township, York County, location, said that his team made over 1,000 pretzels early Wednesday morning to prepare for National Pretzel Day.

The pretzel retailer said they plan to sell more than 150,000 pretzels on Wednesday.

There is also some incentives if you plan ahead for National Pretzel Day. The first 100 VIPs to reserve their spot in advance will receive a punch card for one free pretzel every day in May.

