Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit to provide free COVID-19 vaccination transportation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Area Transit (CAT) and rabbittransit are offering free shared-ride transportation service to any community member who needs help getting to and from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment, according to a press release sent out on Feb. 16.

Also according to the release, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, "CAT and rabbittransit are dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a barrier in getting vaccinated."

Advanced reservation for these transportation services is required. Residents who are interested in using the services will need to call CAT or rabbittransit no later than noon the business day prior to their appointment.

When scheduling a shared ride trip to a requested vaccination site, riders must have a COVID-19 appointment at the location they are requesting transportation.