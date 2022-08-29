State Police seek tips to help identify suspect in deadly Thanksgiving 2016 crash on I-81 in Franklin County

The crash involved a stolen trailer that came loose, traveled across the median, and struck a tractor trailer hauling gas. The driver of the truck died at the scene.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County continues nearly six years after it occurred.

The crash involved an older-model Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer, according to police. As the pickup traveled north on I-81 near Mile Marker 19 in Greene Township, the trailer came loose, traveled across the median, and struck a tractor-trailer truck that was transporting gasoline.

The tractor-trailer caught fire, and its driver, 48-year-old William Golladay of Mount Jackson, was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

The trailer was later found to be stolen from Stakes Auto in Fayetteville, Franklin County, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to please call the Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg Barracks at 717-264-5161, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an anonymous tip online.