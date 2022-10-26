x
Franklin County

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

The subject may have information relevant to the investigation of several reports of smashed pumpkins in the Franklin County borough, according to police.
Credit: Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case.

According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.

The incident occurred Tuesday at about 2:51 p.m., police claim.

Chambersburg Police received several similar reports from the same general area in the same timeframe. 

Police believe the suspect was accompanied by another subject who was walking a white dog. 

The pictured "person of interest" may have information relevant to the investigation, according to police. They are not necessarily a suspect at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the "person of interest" is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or submit a tip online.

