Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

The subject may have information relevant to the investigation of several reports of smashed pumpkins in the Franklin County borough, according to police.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case.

According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.

The incident occurred Tuesday at about 2:51 p.m., police claim.

Chambersburg Police received several similar reports from the same general area in the same timeframe.

Police believe the suspect was accompanied by another subject who was walking a white dog.

The pictured "person of interest" may have information relevant to the investigation, according to police. They are not necessarily a suspect at this time, police said.