Public comment, meeting for former Red Lion Country Club set to take place tonight

After being postponed and moving venues for an anticipated large crowd, a special meeting for the rezoning of the former Red Lion Country Club will happen tonight.

Example video title will go here for this video

RED LION, Pa. — After being postponed and moving venues for an anticipated large crowd, a special meeting for the rezoning of the former Red Lion Country Club will invite the public for comments on the plan to turn the property into a large housing development.

On April 11, York Township leaders were served a federal injunction, as several township residents ramped up their efforts to protect the 60 acres of land that used to house the Red Lion Country Club. It’s currently owned by the Red Lion School District and is for sale with a pending buyer.

According to the court filing, Maloney contends the land is a federally protected wetland. The land houses a pair of bald eagles, two endangered bat species (the little brown bat and Indiana bat) and the endangered short-eared owl.

The filing also alleges the Red Lion School District and York Township were aware the land was protected for several years and that the school district is trying to quietly sell off the property.

“This should be a nature preserve," said Maloney. "That’s what it was intended for, it was intended for the community.”

The injunction would stop rezoning changes for the property, allowing a federal judge to commission a study of the endangered species on the land. Maloney says the process to complete the study could last several years.

“They have to do a census of the animals and the census takes place year-round, and that takes up to five years," said Maloney.

He adds the injunction is just the beginning and that he will continue to fight against the destruction of the property.

“We’re in this to provide for the community; we’re in this to provide a legacy that the community can enjoy for generations to come," said Maloney.