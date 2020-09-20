Food truck festival helps make wishes come true

All proceeds went towards the "Make-a-Wish" Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 6th annual "Wish-upon-a-food truck" festival took place on Harrisburg's City Island on Saturday.

There were over 25 food trucks in attendance, with games, and a raffle as well.

Organizers were worried they wouldn't be able to have today's event -- up until a few weeks ago, however, they were given the greenlight given social distancing measures were in place.

"A lot of the kids that are here with Make-a-Wish have life-threatening illnesses. If we can grant them a wish and they have one day or week of amazingness and fun, and they can just be human again. Then it's all worth it, so that's why we do it," said event coordinator Emily Reading.

The organization says they have a goal of $10,000 from today's event.