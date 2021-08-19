Five forgotten veterans to be added to the Cumberland County Soldiers' Monument

The Cumberland County Commissioners voted to add the names of five veterans who were not recognized when the monument was constructed in 1871.

CARLISLE, Pa. — In honor of the 150th anniversary of the construction of the Cumberland County Soldiers' Monument in Carlisle, the Cumberland County Commissioners unanimously voted to add the names of five veterans who were not recognized when the monument was constructed.

"We find it fitting that we take action to add the names of the Cumberland County veterans not included when the monument was created in 1871,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “The Civil War soldiers have been verified by the historical society and we are working to ensure their names are added to the monument.”

The Cumberland County Historical Society donated the money for the work to be done. They, along with local history author, Randy Watts, provided the information on the veterans who all died while fighting in the Civil War.

The five men were Henry King, Stewart W. Woods, Alfred (Alford) Whiting, and Edward Parks of Carlisle and Augustus Lewis of Shippensburg. All of the men served in the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, and either died in combat, were wounded and captured, or died of disease.