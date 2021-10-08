Reminder: Federal unemployment benefit programs are set to end on Sept. 4

Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said programs like PEUC, PUA, and FPUC are ending soon, and reminded Pennsylvanians of where they can go for help.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 13.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier issued a reminder Tuesday that federal unemployment benefit programs like Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will end Sept. 4.

“The federal unemployment benefit programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” Berrier said in a press release. “We encourage those receiving these temporary benefits to prepare for this change. L&I is working with its partner agencies and organizations to help identify programs and support services to help Pennsylvanians with this transition.”

Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation program and those receiving benefits from it are unaffected, Berrier added.

The federal pandemic-related unemployment programs set to end on Sept. 4 include:

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

PEUC provided additional weeks to individuals enrolled in the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program. When PEUC ends Sept. 4, UC will revert to providing up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible individuals. Those who have exhausted their 26 weeks of UC benefits will cease to receive benefit payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 under that claim.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

PUA provides unemployment benefits to individuals who are not typically eligible for UC, such as gig workers and self-employed individuals. Individuals on the PUA program will cease to receive payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 unless they become eligible for the UC program.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

FPUC provides an additional $300 per week to individuals who are receiving at least $1 in other unemployment program benefits. For weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4, individuals will no longer receive the additional $300 per week and solely receive the benefit payment they are eligible for under UC.

L&I urges individuals currently enrolled in PEUC and PUA to take advantage of free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLinks. These services include access to a free job database, resume assistance, information about reskilling opportunities, and more.

On Thursday, PA CareerLink locations across the state will offer job fairs, open houses, employer talks, and other free jobseeker activities as part of “PA CareerLink Day – Join the Workforce in PA.”

Those who are seeking a new job are encouraged to attend and bring their resume.

A full list of activities for each location is available here.