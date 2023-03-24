Swatara Middle School beautified from aspiring educators in Pennsylvania

Students pursuing a career in education joined other members of the PSEA in the annual 'Outreach to Teach' convention.

SWATARA, Pa. — This year’s Pennsylvania State Education Association convention brought aspiring educators to Swatara Township for a very special project.

More than 200 students from across the Commonwealth met in Dauphin County to give back to the community.

Friday's project involved bringing life back to the halls of Swatara Middle School.

"The service to the school is really what’s most important to the students, it’s their way to give back to a local school district and share their dedication," said Michael Williams the co-president of the Central Dauphin Education Association.

Jordan Miller and Marina Lagattuta are leaders of their respective PSEA chapters. They’ve taken part in past programs to teach as they pursue careers in education.

"It means so much to be able to help out a local community and the fulfillment I get is just beyond measure," Lagattuta said, a student attending the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Likewise, Miller, a student at Mansfield University, added, “I just think it’s great when everyone comes together [for] something good, something great comes out of it.”

“The outreach project for the PSEA is really to help out a school with projects for beautification purposes," Williams explained.

Murals, student artwork, and other cleanup efforts not only help reinvigorate student pride but also help expose prospective educators to possible future employers.

“We’re constantly reaching out to colleges and universities to try to recruit people for education purposes," said Williams.