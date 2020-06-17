District Attorneys from Dauphin, Lancaster, Franklin and York counties call for police hiring reform

The DAs joined a coalition formed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to end the practice of hiring officers with documented patterns of excessive force.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — District attorneys from Dauphin, Lancaster, Franklin, York, and Centre counties joined a coalition formed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to end the practice of hiring police officers with documented patterns of excessive use of force or other misconduct, Shapiro said Wednesday in a press release.

The district attorneys issued the following statements in joining Shapiro's coalition.

Centre County DA Bernie Cantorna

“This is a necessary first step for criminal justice reform. A registry would enable our law enforcement leaders to make informed hiring decisions. It would help put an end to an officer with disciplinary issues transferring from one police agency to another.”

Dauphin County DA Fran Chardo

“In order to make sure they are making proper hiring decisions, police leaders need information. This common sense measure will ensure that police officers who engage in serious misconduct do not simply move to another department.”

Lancaster County DA Heather Adams

“I join the many law enforcement agencies who support this legislation recognizing that transparency and law enforcement are not mutually exclusive. I commend Attorney General Shapiro for leading this effort and bringing together many voices to call for this necessary change in hiring practices.”

Franklin County DA Matt Fogal

“This moment cannot be wasted. I stand with law enforcement and we are dedicated to actively and thoughtfully engaging in the necessary conversations to unite, restore and heal our communities and Nation. One Team, One Fight.”

York County DA Dave Sunday

“This legislation will provide another much needed tool for law enforcement leaders to use when making hiring decisions."

“I applaud these District Attorneys for joining our call to pass critical police hiring reforms that our communities have advocated for,” said Shapiro. “Having the support of District Attorneys from across the Commonwealth gets us one step closer to this database becoming a reality, and I encourage the General Assembly to continue to move quickly.”

The group consists of: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby, President of the Pennsylvania State Lodge FOP Les Neri, Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, and now these five District Attorneys from across the Commonwealth.

The group states, “Officers who engage in misconduct or use excessive force erode trust in law enforcement and make it harder for our communities to be and feel safe. When they leave an agency, or retire in lieu of termination, that record needs to go with them. We stand united in calling for reform of the hiring process so that law enforcement agencies have the information to make informed decisions about the personnel they hire.”

This group is supporting legislation to accomplish this reform, versions of which have already been introduced in both the House and Senate by Rep. Chris Rabb and Sen. Jay Costa; the legislation has passed the House Judiciary Committee.