Diocese of Harrisburg temporarily suspends masses over coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All daily and weekend masses in the Diocese of Harrisburg have been temporarily suspended in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Ronald Gainer announced Monday.

Additionally, all public liturgies and devotions have been suspended.

Bishop Gainer asked that all churches and chapels be closed, including all perpetual adoration chapels.

“Making this difficult decision to temporarily suspend Masses and close our churches was not made lightly,” said Bishop Gainer. “Rather, this decision has been made after careful discussions and considerable reflection on the advice being provided from healthcare professionals.”