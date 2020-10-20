x
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Harrisburg

Dallas Haley is charged with criminal homicide, according to Harrisburg Police. The victim's identity has yet to be released.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police say a 24-year-old woman was killed in an early morning shooting Tuesday on the 2900 block of Rumson Drive.

Officers responding to the report of a person shot found the 24-year-old victim suffering from gunshot injuries at 1:45 a.m., police say. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Dallas Haley, 26, a resident of the victim's address, was taken to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police Station for questioning and ultimately charged with criminal homicide in the woman's death, police say.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.