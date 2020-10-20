Woman killed in overnight shooting in Harrisburg

Dallas Haley is charged with criminal homicide, according to Harrisburg Police. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police say a 24-year-old woman was killed in an early morning shooting Tuesday on the 2900 block of Rumson Drive.

Officers responding to the report of a person shot found the 24-year-old victim suffering from gunshot injuries at 1:45 a.m., police say. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Dallas Haley, 26, a resident of the victim's address, was taken to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police Station for questioning and ultimately charged with criminal homicide in the woman's death, police say.