Three alarm church fire in Harrisburg under investigation

"Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and all our mutual aid partners and the work they put in today are the reason why the church is still standing." said Chief Enterline.

An investigation into what caused a 3-alarm church fire in Harrisburg on Tuesday is ongoing.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline, crews were called to the 1700 block of North State Street for smoke coming from a building around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, they saw smoke coming from the basement of the St. Mark Coptic Church.

Three alarms were struck for manpower due to the heat and humidity and to help fight the blaze.

Nobody was inside the church when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators were able to pinpoint here it started.

A city detective responded to the scene and the ATF was called. Whenever there is a church fire, the ATF is called to investigate.