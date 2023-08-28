Students march on Harrisburg to commemorate 60th anniversary of March on Washington

Educators said the event was the kindergarten through eighth grade students’ first history lesson of the year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Students at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School did not spend their first day of the school year in the classroom. Instead, they marched outside while singing and carrying signs promoting equality, peace and unity.

Educators said the event was the kindergarten through eighth-grade students’ first history lesson of the year. It was intended to mirror the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Aug. 28, 1963.

The march led from the school to Harrisburg’s City Hall, officially named the Martin Luther King, Jr. City Government Center.

“I know the first day of school is devoted to routines and procedures but this is important,” said third-grade teacher JoAnn Baldwin. “What better way than to have a march from our school to this building, which is named the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. City Government Center?”

Students learned about the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

“We can set the tone for them and make this all that they know: to do right, to treat people right, when they see things that aren’t right to be a part of making it right,” Baldwin said.

Educators emphasized the fight for equality and civil rights isn’t over, citing recent events such as a racist shooting over the weekend in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Three African American people were shot dead because of the color of their skin,” Baldwin said. “Oh yeah, there’s work to be done.”

Organizers said the students’ enthusiasm at the march showed that as they grew, they would continue to work to make the world a better place.