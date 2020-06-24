State Police are investigating alleged highway robbery near Hershey

Police say two suspects boxed in the victims' vehicle with their cars and robbed them at gunpoint.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a highway robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in South Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., police say.

Police say three victims -- a 29-year-old Hershey man, a 58-year-old Hummelstown man and a 28-year-old Hummelstown man, reported they were driving on East Canal Street when two dark-colored vehicles boxed in the victims' car, forcing it to stop.

Two black males exited from the vehicles and displayed handguns, police say. They demanded the victims' wallets and phones.

When the victims complied, the men returned to their vehicles and sped off west on East Canal Street toward Hershey Road, police say.

The victims told police that less than an hour before the incident, they had just completed the private sale of a vehicle in Harrisburg for $4,500 and were returning home in a separate vehicle.

The robbers made off with the $4,500, the victims said.

Police accessed surveillance video from a nearby business and were able to find images of the two suspect vehicles.