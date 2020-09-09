Police seek help in identifying theft by deception suspect in Harrisburg

The suspect is accused of buying nearly $900 worth of items with a stolen credit card at Capitol City Buy & Sell on July 20, Susquehanna Township Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a theft by deception case that occurred at Capitol City Buy & Sell on July 20.

According to police, the suspect bought approximately $900 worth of items with a stolen credit card at the store, located on the 3500 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

The suspect then left the scene in a blue Chevrolet Impala sedan, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Det. Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or 717-857-5152.