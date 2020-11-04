Police: Good Friday fire that destroyed Steelton church no accident

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

STEELTON, Pa. — UPDATE (April 13, 4:50 a.m.):.Police say a fire that destroyed a church on Good Friday was no accident.

Steelton police on Saturday posted a notice seeking information from the public on what they call “a non-accidental fire” in a vacant house next to Bible Fellowship Christian Church shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said the flames quickly spread to the church.

Officials said the congregation hasn’t been inside the building since the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

Damage to the vacant building and the church was estimated to total $100,000.

It has been reported that the church has been in the community for about 100 years.

PREVIOUSLY:

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire the rip through a Steelton church on Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Steelton just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Steelton fire chief, the fire started in a vacant building next to the Bible Fellowship Christian Church.

Crews were on scene for nearly four hours.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The damage is estimated to be around $100,000 between the vacant building and church, but officials say the church lost everything.