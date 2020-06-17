Pennsylvania Capitol building will reopen to public on June 22

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, according to the state Department of General Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Capitol building will reopen to the public on Monday, with modified COVID-19 protection measures in place, according to the state Department of General Services.

The Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances will be accessible by the public, the department said. Visitors to the Capitol will be required to wear a mask to enter the building and adhere to social distancing protocols.

Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at those entrances, according to the department.

Visitors without a mask will be supplied with one at the public entrances, the department said.

Prevention and mitigation signage will be posted throughout the Capitol for visitors and those who work in the building, the department said.

Those who are sick, don’t feel well or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are asked not visit the Capitol, the department said.

All scheduled events through the department’s Office of Special Events remain canceled through July 5, according to the department. Beginning June 19, the Office of Special Events will resume scheduling events for the Capitol’s outdoor venues taking place on or after July 6, the department said. These locations include the Front Capitol Steps and Soldiers Grove.