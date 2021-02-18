Middletown-based food bank gears up to help those suffering without power, heat in Texas

Midwest Food Bank said it is answering the call of the Salvation Army, which has requested over 4,000 family food boxes be sent to their facility in Arlington, Texas

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Note: The video above is from Feb. 17.

A Middletown, Dauphin County-based food bank is preparing to send food and supplies to those without power in Texas as the Lone Star State recovers from a record-setting cold snap.

Midwest Food Bank said it is answering the call of the Salvation Army, which has requested over 4,000 family food boxes be sent to their facility in Arlington, Texas.

More than one load of boxes is ready to ship from a MFB facility in Bloomington, Illinois. Those will be loaded on a trailer and were scheduled to leave for Texas Thursday afternoon, the food bank said.

A volunteer group will be completing a second load Thursday night for departure Friday morning, MFB said.

The remaining loads will be prepared Friday and throughout the weekend, and will ship next week, MFB said.

“We’re blessed to be able to help our neighbors to the South,” says Mike Hoffman, Procurement Director of Midwest Food Bank. “MFB is ready to continue to help Texans for as long as necessary.”

Family food boxes have enough shelf-stable food to feed a family of four for four to five days. As a Salvation Army First Responder, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road with 24 hours of a call.

“We see this as an opportunity to live out our mission of sharing the love of Christ,” says Lori Renne, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania. “Our dedicated volunteers and generous donors allow MFB to bring help and hope to those in need.”

For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.”

On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.