Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says he'll unblock 2 individuals on Twitter who are threatening a lawsuit on free-speech grounds

Fetterman said he's unblocking two men who criticized a photo of his wife on his personal Twitter page to avoid having to spend taxpayer funds to defend a lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a FOX43 exclusive, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced that he will unblock two individuals on his personal Twitter account who threatened to sue him, claiming that he was limiting their free speech.

An attorney for the two individuals Fetterman blocked, Sean Guay of Hummelstown and Jason Lindemuth of Harrisburg, sent a letter to the lieutenant governor's office earlier this week threatening legal action if he did not unblock his clients and issue an apology by Friday.

Attorney Marc Scaringi argued that Fetterman's personal Twitter page is a de facto government twitter account, and that by blocking his clients, Fetterman was limiting their right to free speech.

In his statement to FOX43, Fetterman made it clear that he was unblocking the individuals only because he wished to avoid any potential cost to taxpayers incurred by defending himself against a lawsuit.

Fetterman did offer any apology to Guay and Lindemuth.

Here is Fetterman's statement to Scaringi, which he shared exclusively with FOX43:

The dispute began when Lindemuth commented on a photo the Fetterman posted of his wife, Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, in a Carnaval do Brasil outfit.

Gisele Fetterman is a native of Brazil.

Lindemuth's comment read: "Exhale folks. Confirmation received. Mrs. Fetterman is in fact the first 2nd lady to be a Carnaval dancer. Thank you to the Fettermans for this effort in making PA great."

The tweet ended with a face emoji with rolling eyes.

"I tweeted out a picture of my wife in her traditional carnival outfit and one of the gentleman proactively tagged my wife on social media and then demeaned her and claimed that she wasn't making Pennsylvania great whatever that means," Fetterman said. "I believe as I've always maintained that, you know, I think your family should be off limits."

Gisele Fetterman responded as well, with a tweet that read "stop trying to shame women."

Scaringi said Lindemuth was not "shaming or body shaming the second lady." He said, the indication that Lindemuth shamed her has harmed his reputation and is defamation of character.

John Fetterman said in response, neither he or his wife have used the term 'body shaming.'

The Lt. Governor said Guay then posted an inappropriate link.