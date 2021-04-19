Lane restriction set for Friday along Interstate 83 North and Exit 43 in Harrisburg

A contractor is scheduled to inspect repairs made this past winter, according to PennDOT. The right lane will be closed Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Drivers around Harrisburg on Friday are advised to watch out for lane restrictions along Interstate 83 North on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River in the area around Exit 43 (Second Street).

A contractor is scheduled to inspect repairs made this past winter to an expansion dam on the bridge, according to PennDOT.

The right lane will be closed Friday from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., PennDOT said.

The left and center lanes of northbound I-83 and ramp to Second Street will remain open during the inspection.Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.