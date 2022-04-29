Police: Harrisburg man acquitted of 2016 murder now charged with killing two people in March

Kurt D. Tasker Jr. was acquitted of the 2016 murder of Frankie Whitlock in 2019. He's now charged with killing Ana Scott and Shawn Hairston in a city boarding house.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man who was acquitted in a 2016 homicide case in the city has been charged with shooting and killing two people in a rooming house on South 16th Street last month, according to Harrisburg Police.

Kurt D. Tasker Jr., 32, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Ana Scott, 42, and Shawn Hairston, 35, on March 13, police say.

Scott was a resident of the home, according to police. On the day before her murder, she was injured in a chain-reaction crash involving 73 vehicles on Interstate 83, and Hairston was delivering food to her while she recovered, police say.

At the time of the incident, police said they believed the double homicide was a "targeted" incident, but that Scott was not the intended target.

Police have charged Tasker, who reportedly owns the home where the homicides occurred, but as of Friday afternoon he remained at large, with investigators attempting to discover his whereabouts.

Tasker was previously charged in the shooting death of Frankie Whitlock on the 1200 block of Hunter Street on July 27, 2016. He eluded authorities for more than 18 months before being captured by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina.

Tasker and a co-defendant, Vernon King, were both acquitted of homicide charges after a trial in 2019.

In last month's incident, police responded to the boarding house at about 4:30 p.m. for a shots-fired call, and found Scott's body on a landing between the first and second floors of the home.

Hairston was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the stairs behind Scott. He was transported to a local hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.