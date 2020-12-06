Hershey Gardens announces re-opening date of Saturday, June 20

The Gardens will be open to the public one day after Dauphin County moves into the Green phase, and just in time for the peak bloom of 3,500 roses on the grounds.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Gardens announced it will re-open on Saturday, June 20, one day after Dauphin County moves into the state's Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation and just in time for the peak bloom of 3,500 roses.

The gardens were closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members will be able to visit the Gardens on Friday, June 19, one day before it reopens to the public, the facility said.

“We are thrilled to finally re-open Hershey Gardens,” said Amy Zeigler, director. “We look forward to sharing this beautiful time of year with our guests; the roses are incredible right now.”

Originally named Hershey Rose Garden when it first opened in June 1937 as a 3.5-acre rose garden, the roses continue to be one of Hershey Gardens’ most anticipated shows of the year.

The colorful display of 3,500 roses represents 175 hybrid tea, floribunda, shrub and miniature varieties, the garden said.

With butterflies not available from suppliers over the past several months, the butterfly population in the Butterfly Atrium is dramatically reduced; therefore, the Atrium will still be temporarily closed until the butterfly population increases, Hershey Gardens said. Anticipated opening for the Butterfly Atrium is early July.

To better ensure guest and employee safety, the following modifications have been made, according to Hershey Gardens.

Online Contactless Admission

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at Hershey Gardens.org. Upon arrival, visitors will self-scan their ticket using either an electronic image or hard copy of the ticket. In an effort to manage guest capacity, online ticket purchasers will also be required to choose a specified arrival time, offered at 20-minute intervals during operating hours.

Guest Safety

Hershey Gardens has also instituted additional safety measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control; they range from additional hand sanitizers to enhanced cleaning protocols and requiring all employees to undergo COVID-19 training. Guests are required to wear a mask indoors, encouraged to wear a mask outdoors and practice physical distancing during their visit. Anyone who does not feel well should stay at home.