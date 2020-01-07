Harrisburg Police investigating deadly shooting on S. 13th St.

One man was killed by gunfire Tuesday at about 4:43 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 13th St., police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the 1200 block of S. 13th St.

The incident occurred around 4:43 p.m., police say.

Officers dispatched to the scene for the report of gunfire found a male shooting victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.