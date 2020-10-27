Harrisburg Police identify victim of deadly shooting Monday night on Boas Street

Derek Campbell, 22, was found dead on the 1800 block of Boas Street at about 10:30 p.m., police say. The case is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old city resident Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Derek Campbell, 22, police say.

According to police, Campbell's body was found at the scene on the 1800 block of Boas Street at about 10:30 p.m. by officers dispatched for the report of a deceased male.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.