Harrisburg Police identify victim of deadly shooting Monday night on Boas Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old city resident Monday night.
The victim has been identified as Derek Campbell, 22, police say.
According to police, Campbell's body was found at the scene on the 1800 block of Boas Street at about 10:30 p.m. by officers dispatched for the report of a deceased male.
Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or email Det. Iachini at riachini@harrisburgpa.gov.