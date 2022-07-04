Harrisburg's $500,000 rent relief program nearing an end as money slowly runs out

Harrisburg's city council allocated $500,000 to the city's rental relief program – now there's only $60,000 left.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's rent relief program took off in December of 2020 during the first full COVID-19 winter. The initial roll out of $500,000 came from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

At a difficult time, the program impacted 150 families across Harrisburg.

"By the time we went through the first $500,000, there was still a significant amount of folks who were in desperate need after the winter moratorium expired due to lack of income," said Dennise Hill, the director of Building and Housing Development in Harrisburg.

Nearly a year and a half later, rental relief is still a dire need. Officials say they've seen an uptick in applications with the expiration of the annual winter utility termination moratorium.

"The maximum amount of assistance is $5,000 per household, so that goes toward rent, mortgage and essential utilities," Hill said.

To be eligible for this program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

You must be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

You have to meet federal income guidelines (low-moderate income).

You have to be a Harrisburg City resident.

With just under $60,000 left to give out, Hill says there are only about 10-15 spots left.