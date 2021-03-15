Fire crews battle blaze at Harrisburg's Crown Plaza Hotel

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said the fire was on multiple floors, but there is no immediate word on damage or injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze at the Crowne Plaza Harrisburg-Hershey Hotel on Monday, diverting traffic from S. 2nd Street in the area.

The fire was reported shortly after noon at the hotel, which is located on the first block of S. 2nd St., according to emergency dispatch. A second alarm was struck minutes after the fire was first reported.

Traffic has been diverted from the area.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said on its Facebook page that there was "fire on several floors," but there was no immediate word about any damage estimates or injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

Scene on 2nd St in Harrisburg where smoke was reported amd a possible fire near Chestnut @fox43 #fire #harrisburg pic.twitter.com/5f4yuuGs6w — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 15, 2021