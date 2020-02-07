Harrisburg City Official facing indecent exposure charges

Harrisburg's Director of Financial Management Bruce Weber, is suspended without pay pending the results of the investsigation.

Bruce Weber, Harrisburg's Director of Financial Management, is suspended without pay pending the results of an investsigation into indecent exposure charges according to Harrisburg's Mayor Papenfuse.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the case will proceed by summons, as required as these are misdemeanors.

The charges come after a neighbor complained, she could see him gardening naked from her home.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse released the following statement on the matter: