80-year-old Halifax woman dead after car strikes 2 trees, goes airborne

Gloria Enders, 80, of Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on North River Road in Dauphin County.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

PSP reports that Enders was driving in the 600 block of the Halifax Township road around 6:50 a.m. when her car crossed into the opposite lane and left the roadway as she was navigating a curve.

Enders' Chevrolet Malibu then struck two trees and became airborne before landing in a nearby field.