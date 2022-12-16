Governor Wolf holds trauma healthcare conference in Harrisburg

The conference, which was three years in the making, consisted of over 100 trauma experts aiming to assist the Pennsylvania healthcare crisis.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A first-of-its-kind conference in Harrisburg brought more than 100 trauma experts together in an effort to help people within the Commonwealth heal.

Governor Wolf and his administration called in nearly 150 experts on Dec. 15 in order to make Pennsylvania more trauma-informed and healing centered.

The main question posed to experts, who ranged from law enforcement officers to trauma survivors, is how the community can best support those in need.

"Are we creating or exacerbating trauma among the people who live here in Pennsylvania, how can we reform those systems to promote better healing, to promote prevention but also restoration when needed," said Maryann McEvoy, executive director of the Office of Advocacy and Reform.

The conference was a three-year culmination of work as part of Pennsylvania's trauma reform plan.