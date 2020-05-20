Customs and Border Protection officers in Harrisburg seize shipment of counterfeit PS4 controllers

The 55 wireless video game console controllers would have fetched more than $3,000 had they been real, the CBP said. The shipment was headed to Lancaster County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of 55 counterfeit PlayStation 4 wireless controllers Monday, the agency announced.

The shipment arrived in Harrisburg from Hong Kong on May 11, the CBP said. Officers suspected the shipment to be counterfeit after noting all the controllers had the same serial number. The officers then seized the controllers after the trademark holder confirmed they were counterfeit, according to the CBP.

Had the been real, the DualShock 4 controllers would have sold for more than $3,000, the CBP said. The shipment was destined for Lancaster County, according to the CBP.

Counterfeit gaming controllers are usually constructed of inferior parts, such as circuit boards, processors, joysticks and buttons, speakers and plastic bodies, and tend to break quickly and easily, the CBP said.

“Counterfeit and pirated goods threatens the competitiveness of American businesses, and may potentially harm American consumers,” said Michelle Stover, CBP’s Port Director for the Port of Harrisburg, in a press release announcing the seizure. “Enforcing intellectual property rights remains an international trade priority for Customs and Border Protection, and we will continue to seize counterfeit products when we encounter them at our ports of entry.”