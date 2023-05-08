Lower Paxton Township Police arrest dirt bike driver after alleged assault on officer; 3 other suspects sought

Three others who were riding with Curtis Sims, 25, allegedly vandalized the officer's vehicle and encouraged him to disarm the officer, Lower Paxton Twp. Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County charged the operator of a dirt bike who allegedly attacked an officer who was attempting to take him into custody in an incident Saturday night.

Curtis Jayron-Malik Sims, 25, was taken into custody in connection to the alleged incident, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. He is charged with aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license, operating an illegal vehicle on a roadway and reckless driving.

Police said they are looking for three other suspects who are accused of vandalizing the arresting officer's vehicle while Sims was being taken into custody.

According to police, the officer spotted Sims and three other people riding dirt bikes west on Union Deposit Road at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The officer attempted to stop them, but they ignored verbal commands and attempted to flee on their bikes, police said.

The officer was able to detain Sims, who subsequently attacked the officer in an attempt to escape, according to police. After a struggle, the officer was able to take Sims into custody.

While the officer was attempting to detain Sims, the other three riders vandalized the officer’s police vehicle and encouraged Sims to get the officer’s firearm, police claim.

Sims was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, according to police. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David H. Judy, who set bail at $200,000, according to police.