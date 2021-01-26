59 Pennsylvania schools awarded a total of $875,000 in grants to improve cafeterias

The funds came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the PA Department of Education. Seven Central PA schools received funding for improvements.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Tuesday that 59 schools in the commonwealth have been awarded a total of $875,000 in competitive grants to purchase new food service equipment for their cafeterias.

The recipients include two schools in Dauphin County, one in Lancaster County, and four in York County, according to the department.

“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”

The Dauphin County schools receiving grants were:

St. Joan of Arc School, Hershey: $4,400 for a new reach-in freezer

Scott Elementary School (Harrisburg School District): $30,503.05 for a walk-in cooler box

Cocalico Senior High School in Lancaster County received a $25,511.74 grant to purchase a new electric conveyor oven, the department said.

Grant recipients from York County include:

Newberry Elementary (West Shore SD): $16,295.16 for a new convection steamer

Hanover Senior High School (Hanover SD): $29,344.88 for a new gas pressure steamer

Fawn Elementary School (South Eastern SD): $16,270 for a new electric convection steamer

Kennard-Dale High School (South Eastern SD): $16,270 for a new electric convection steamer

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.