Dauphin County high school grad makes lavished outfits out of household materials

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 2020 graduate from Central Dauphin East High School has found a unique way to pass the time during the pandemic.

18-year-old Carley Furlow of Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County has made nearly a dozen outfits and dresses out of household materials, including magazines, bottle caps, straws, trash bags, VHS tapes, coffee filters, homework assignments, balloons, playing cards, and toilet paper.

Furlow always had a passion for sewing. At the beginning of the pandemic, she made and donated 1,300 masks to front-line workers. It wasn't until after she ran out of fabric, she started making clothes out of items she had at home.