The 20,000th acre of farmland being preserved in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 20,000th acre of farmland and 208th farm in Dauphin County was preserved on Monday in South Hanover Township.

Merry Chase Farm is a locally-owned pasture-raised meat and poultry farm.

On Monday, Dauphin County celebrated the owners who recently bought the property with a toast to protect the farmland from future development.

Jennifer Fitch, press secretary of Dauphin County, said its important to preserve local farmland and to celebrate the next generation of farmers in Pennsylvania.

The celebration on Monday welcomed dignitaries from the farming community, Dauphin County and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Attendees toasted to the preservation and new farmers with Farm Show Milkshakes.