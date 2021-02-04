Cumberland Valley Beer trail launches digital passport

Organizers of the beer trail say the launch of the new digital program is perfect to help keep people safer with the upcoming loosening of restrictions.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Cumberland Valley attraction is now digital!

The Cumberland Valley Beer Trail launched a new digital passport on April 1. Now, patrons are able to four-digit code on their phone to check in at a participating location.

This year's passport has 23 locations throughout Cumberland and Dauphin counties, and people come from all over Pennsylvania to take part.

Organizers of the Cumberland Valley Beer Trail say the launch of the new digital program is perfect to help keep people safer with the upcoming loosening of COVID mitigation efforts on April 4.

The Cumberland Valley Beer Trail launched in April 2017 and has added yearly additions since then.