South Carolina fugitive arrested in Shippensburg by U.S. Marshals

Dominique Montgomery, 29, was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime out of Hemingway, South Carolina.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A suspect wanted for attempted murder and weapons violations in South Carolina was arrested Tuesday in Shippensburg by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Dominique Apprentice Montgomery, 29, of Hemingway, South Carolina, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder, Pane said.

An investigation led the Fugitive Task Force to a residence on the 100 block of Walnut Bottom Road, where Montgomery was taken into custody without incident at about 10:45 a.m.

He was turned over the Cumberland County authorities for arraignment and booking.