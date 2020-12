A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 581 East near the Gettysburg/Camp Hill exit, and other crashes have been reported in Lancaster and Dauphin counties

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A mult-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on Route 581 East in Cumberland County, according to 511pa.

The crash was reported at about 12:15 p.m. on Route 581 between Exit 3 (US 11 South/Carlisle Pike) and Exit 5 (US 15 South/US 11/15 North/Gettysburg/Camp Hill).

Traffic on several other highways in Central PA has also been slowed by numerous crashes, according to 511pa.

An accident shutting down the eastbound lanes on PA581 near St. Johns Church Road has traffic on the Carlisle Pike backed up. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/PlL2FjAqOj — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) December 16, 2020

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on PA 581 eastbound at Exit: US 15 S - US 11/15 N GETTYSBURGCAMP HILL { # 5 }. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

UPDATE: Crash on US 22 westbound at Midway. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

Crash on I-83 southbound at Exit 44B - 17th St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

Crash on US 30 westbound at PA 283 West - Harrisburg. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020